RAYAGADA: The Rayagada administration’s Ama Sankalpa initiative has brought down the infant and maternal mortality rates in the district, claims Collector Guha Punam Tapas Kumar.The initiative was launched a year back and within this period, the Infant Mortality Rate has decreased from 48 to 33 out of 1,000 and Maternal Mortality Ratio reduced from 200 to 170 out of 1 lakh in a year.Speaking at an event to mark the occasion on Friday, the Collector asked the administrative officials to provide quality medical care to pregnant and lactating women besides, newborns and keep a track of pregnant women’s expected date of delivery, upgrade primary health centres and operate Maa Gruhas round the clock to ensure facilities to women.

Guha also directed anganwadi and ASHA workers, ANMs to identify pregnant women in high risk category and bring them to Maa Gruhas on time where medical assistance and nutritional food can be provided to them. The Collector appealed to the PRI members to stop child marriage in remote parts of the district which is one of the primary reasons behind maternal and infant mortality.In order to supplement nutrition requirements of women and infants, the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) is promoting vegetable cultivation in rural parts of the district.

The Gunupur and Rayagada ITDAs have jointly earmarked 4,000 acres and vegetable cultivation will soon start in 2,500 acres of this land, the Collector informed. On the occasion, she launched a mobile application of the Ama Sankalpa initiative.Earlier in the day, the district administration launched bike ambulance service for carrying pregnant women and critical patients from inaccessible areas to hospitals. Revenue Divisional Commissioner (South) T Apang Ao inaugurated the project which will be started in Kalyansinghpur block in the first phase. Considering success of the service, it will be extended to other inaccessible areas. The district health officials have identified 817 inaccessible pockets in the district where due to lack of roads, 102 and 108 ambulances cannot reach villages.



Guha had released an amount of `3.72 lakh from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) fund for the project. District Project Manger of National Health Mission Rajeswar Patnaik said after Kalyansinghpur, the bike ambulance service will be introduced in Ambadola under Muniguda block.