BHUBANESWAR: Benefits provided by a company or corporate house for employees or their families can not be considered Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), opined Director (East and North East) of Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs Alok Samantrai. Inaugurating the CSR conclave of Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Odisha chapter here on Friday, Samantrai said marathon running competitions, award ceremonies, donations to political parties, advertisements and sponsorship for TV programme cannot be treated as CSR work. “Only those works undertaken on project mode can be considered CSR activities.

A corporate house should appoint the organisations which have good track records on CSR work,” he said.

Director-Personnel of OMC SK Rath discussed different types of CSR practices followed in different parts of the world. Among others, president and unit head of Utkal Alumina N Nagesh, Resident Director of Jindal Stainless Limited Sashibhushan Upadhyay, Chairman of CYSD PK Sahoo and Executive vice-president and Group CSR head of Jindal Steel and Power Limited Prashant Hota also spoke.