BHUBANESWAR: The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) members today created a ruckus in the assembly disrupting proceedings in the pre-lunch session of the house. The post lunch session of the house also disrupted by the opposition Congress members who rushed to the well shouting slogans. No business could be transacted in the assembly today which met for only 24 minutes, including two minutes in the pre-lunch session, amidst the noisy scenes.

As soon as the house assembled for the day, the BJD members shouted slogans from their seats for a hike in the minimum support price (MSP) of paddy following which the house was adjourned till 3pm by Speaker Pradip Amat.

A delegation of BJD members went to the Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum, addressed to the President of India Ram Nath Kovind, to Governor SC Jamir listing their demands. Criticising the Centre for increasing the MSP on paddy by Rs 80 per quintal, senior BJD leaders including Debi Prasad Mishra told mediapersons that the party has also reiterated its demand for special category state status for Odisha. The BJD leaders also criticised the Centre for its tacit support to the Chhattisgarh government over the Mahanadi river water dispute with Odisha.

The BJD leaders maintained that flow of water into river Mahanadi in the Odisha has been severely affected due to construction of barrages and dams in the upper reaches by Chhattisgarh.

Noisy scenes were witnessed in the house during the afternoon session as Congress members raised the issue of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) not giving an appointment to the house committee led by the Speaker to discuss the issue of MSP on paddy. Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for belittling the people of Odisha, Mishra said the house should express its protest over the issue.

Referring to the promise made by the BJP in its election manifesto to increase MSP on paddy to one and a half times of its production cost, Mishra said the MSP was increased to only Rs 1550 per quintal. Stating that election manifesto is not scrap of paper, the MSP on paddy should have been raised to Rs 3516 per quintal basing on the promise of the Prime Minister.

Mishra said outside the house that discussion on an adjournment motion on a farmers' problem moved by Congress could not be taken up because of the disruption. A debate on the issue would have put both the ruling BJD and the BJP in an awkward position, he said.