BHUBANESWAR: The BJD, on Friday, took strong exception to the language used by national BJP president Amit Shah against Odisha Government and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik while exhorting his party leaders and workers during his three day visit to the Capital.Addressing mediapersons here, BJD spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Pratap Keshari Deb, BJD general secretaries Sanjay Dasburma and Arun Kumar Sahoo dismissed claims by Shah of winning 120 Assembly seats in the next election as a false propaganda and said his visit will have no impact on BJD and the Chief Minister’s popularity in Odisha.



Criticising Shah’s remark against the CM, Sahoo called upon the youths to stay away from the BJP which is spreading hatred across the country after coming to power in 2014. They (the BJP) may have succeeded in other states, but peace loving Odia people are not going to be deceived by their words, he said.

Reacting to Shah’s allegation on performance of the BJD Government, Dasburma said, “The growth rate of Odisha is higher than that at the national level as well as some BJP-ruled states, including Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.” Stating that Odisha has no place in the industrial map of BJP ruled Centre, the former minister the Gopalpur-Bigha coastal highway announced by the NDA government is languishing for the last three years. Besides, he criticised Centre for including Odisha in any of the two industrial corridors announced by it.



Countering Shah’s claim on allocation of highest Central funding to Odisha during Modi government’s three year tenure, Deb said the Centre should come out with facts about resources generated from Odisha. “The BJP leaders are blaming us on the issue of Nagada malnutrition time and again whereas such incidents also happen in BJP ruled states, including Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra,” he said.