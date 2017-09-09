BHUBANESWAR: Challenges posed by the Maoists due to their changing movement patterns, infrastructure and logistic issues were reviewed at a meeting chaired by DGP RP Sharma here on Friday.The meeting, attended by Odisha Police, CRPF and BSF personnel, discussed the Maoist situation in the State and other matters related to operational strategies. Sharma pointed out that there are some infrastructural issues as the Maoists are changing their patterns due to the presence of security forces in a particular area.

However, police are keeping a close watch on the of Maoists and taking steps to refrain them from settling in the new corridors, Sharma said.



The DGP also stressed on deployment of two more battalions of either CRPF or BSF to tackle the Left Wing Extremism more effectively. The State Government has been making the demand since long, he added.Swift coordination and cooperation during joint operations and intelligence based operations were also discussed. Odisha Police are working closely on tracking the Maoists in Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Nayagarh districts following intelligence inputs about their active movements.



The DGP is also scheduled to interact with field officers to assess the situation at the ground level and suggest measures on enhancing the weapons and equipment used for anti-Maoist operation.

According to latest inputs, majority of the cadres are coming to Odisha from Chhattisgarh followed by Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Special Director (Intelligence) Arun Sarangi; Director (Intelligence) Sunil Roy, IG of Police (operations) RP Koche; CRPF IG, KK Sharma; BSF IG AK Singh; DIG of Police, Special Intelligence Wing, Narasingha Bhoi and other senior officers were present.