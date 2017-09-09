KENDRAPARA: A 130-year-old colonial-era building that housed the Fraser Girls’ school was demolished by the authorities on Friday. The old building at the Old bus stand area was demolished to set up a new school. The school was named after Fraser, the wife of an England-born Sub- Divisional Officer of Kendrapara in 1887. Apparently, it was Kendrapara’s first girls’ school. Although it was a heritage structure, no effort was taken for its conservation.

The school was closed down five years back after the Roads and Building division declared the structure unsafe. The district project coordinator of Sarva Siksha Abhiyan Kanhu Charan Dhir said a new school building would come up at the place.