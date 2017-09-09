JAGATSINGHPUR: ANTI-liquor activists of Jagatsinghpur district ransacked the houses of two liquor vendors and staged a road blockade against the district administration's negligence in putting an end to sale of liquor. Finding two persons - Santosh Mohanty and Papu Das - selling liquor illegally on the road at Pakhanpur, the activists, including women members of some SHGs, caught hold of them and ransacked their houses.They then staged a road blockade in the village, close to NH-55, paralysing vehicular movement on Jagatsinghpur-Machgaon road.

The activists demanded a complete ban on sale of liquor in areas under Jagatsinghpur police limits. Jagatsinghpur police station IIC Rajanikanta Mishra rushed to the spot and assured the activists to look into their demand following which, the agitators were pacified. Apparently, the anti-liquor movement is gathering steam in Raghunathpur, Erasama and Balikuda areas from last month. The activists alleged that after liquor shops and bars near highways were closed down, vendors have started selling liquor at the roadside in the villages.



Although they had informed the local administration about it, officials did not pay heed to their complaint.

On Thursday, activists in Kusupur panchayat of Balikuda block forced the wives of two liquor traders to wear a garland of slippers and paraded them in different villages. On a tip off in the evening, the women activists rushed to Nendera village of the panchayat where two traders were selling liquor. Though the liquor traders managed to escape from the spot, the irate women caught hold of their wives - Kuni Mandal and Gita Bera. Kuni and Bera were forced to wear a garland of slippers before being paraded in the panchayat.



The wife duo apologised and promised that they will stop selling liquor in the village.

Prior to this incident, Maheswar Jena of Gadaharishpur village under Erasama police limits was paraded through the villages with a garland of slippers around his neck by the women activists on Tuesday.

Women of Jhasirani Mahila SHG, who along with members of 74 other women SHGs have been spearheading anti-liquor protest in Gadaharishpur panchayat, found Jena selling liquor to some villagers. They also found out that Jena had hid hundreds of liquor bottles in a pond in the village for sale. They placed a garland of slippers around his neck and blackened his face.