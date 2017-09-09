CUTTACK: A woman and her son were arrested by Cuttack Sadar police on Friday in connection with the theft of `40 lakh from the residence of a doctor. They have been identified as Netramani Patra alias Padma and her son Akhay Patra of Buguda in Ganjam. Briefing mediapersons, ACP Nimain Charan Sethi said Netramani was working as a domestic help at the Nursing Home-cum-residence of Dr Bibhuti Bhusan Nayak near Balikuda on the outskirts of the city.



The 50-year-old woman first managed to steal a bunch of keys from the house of the Associate Professor in Plastic Surgery Department of SCB Medical College and Hospital. Dr Nayak had kept the huge amount in his Godrej almirah for admission of his daughter to a medical course.After laying her hands on the keys, she lifted the money on three different occasions in two months.On August 27, Dr Nayak found the entire amount missing. Next day, he filed an FIR at Cuttack Sadar police station alleging the involvement of Natramani.



During the course of investigation, when the maid was interrogated, she confessed to have committed the theft. She also revealed that she had handed over the stolen money to her son Akhay, who works in a garment shop at Badambadi and resides in a rented house at Bangali Sahi under Purighat police limits.

When police cornered Akhay, he confessed to have kept `24.5 lakh in his house and deposited `7.4 lakh at SBI, Pithapur branch. He also purchased a bracelet, gold chain, a pair of gold bangles and a locker with rest of the stolen cash. Police seized `31,97,850, a gold chain weighing 32.88 gram, 22.11 gram of gold bracelet, pair of gold Pala weighing 32 gram, a Godrej safe worth `8,700 and three mobile phones from his possession.