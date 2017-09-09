BHUBANESWAR: A 45-year-old man was stoned to death in Bhubaneswar on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Local people found the body of the man under the Kuakhai river overbridge and informed the police.

The man has been identified as Bijay Behera of Benagaon village in Puri district. Bijay is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters. He had come to Bhubaneswar two months ago and was working as a labourer here.

Police rushed to the spot and recovered the blood-stained body. They are investigating whether Bijay Behera was killed under the Kuakhai overbridge or his body was dumped there after being murdered.

Police suspected that Behera and few other persons had possibly assembled under the overbridge on Friday night and he was killed there.

“We recovered Behera’s body at about 9 am. According to the preliminary investigation, he was hit on his head with a stone. His body has been sent to Capital Hospital for an autopsy and further investigation is on,” said a police official of the Mancheswar police station.

A complaint was lodged by the man’s father Udaynath Behera. Claiming that his son has been

brutally killed, he demanded stringent action against the accused.

Earlier in February, the city cops had found the decomposed body of an unidentified woman under the Kuakhai overbridge. Subsequently, Mancheswar police had registered a murder case, but so far the cops have not been able to either establish the identity of the woman or nab her killers.