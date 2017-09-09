BERHAMPUR: A 14-year-old boy, who was humiliated for theft, allegedly committed suicide in Ganjam district. The deceased was a Class IX student of Kanheipur High School under Khallikote police limits and hailed from Maheswarpur village.On Thursday, he had gone to a hotel in Kanheipur to have breakfast.

When he was about to step out of the hotel after having his food, the hotel owner caught hold of him and accused the boy of stealing `30 from his table. Despite pleading innocence, the owner beat him up with his slipper and locals had to intervene to rescue the boy.



The boy returned to his home in Maheswarpur village and unable to bear the humiliation, he consumed poison. His parents rushed him to Khallikote hospital where he succumbed. A police case has been registered by his parents at the Khallikote police station against the hotel owner.