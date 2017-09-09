JAGATSINGHPUR: Superintendent of Police J N Pankaj has directed all petrol pump owners of the district not to sell fuel to two-wheeler riders without helmets. The move is a part of the special drive which aims at ensuring road safety. Police officials on Thursday held a meeting with all petrol pump owners as part of the drive and strictly advised them to enforce the directive.



The SP stressed on the need to spread awareness among two-wheeler riders on the benefits of using helmets and suggested installation of hoardings and billboards at various locations highlighting the slogan ‘no helmet no petrol’.The pump owners were also advised to instal CCTV cameras in their receptive fuel stations so that the rule is enforced strictly. Sources said there has been a rise in number of accidents in which nearly 111 persons have died this year. Most of the fatalities occurred as riders were not wearing helmets.