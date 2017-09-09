BHUBANESWAR: The State Government, on Friday, requested the Centre to consider its demand for providing 25 to 33 per cent free power from coal-based thermal power generating stations to the host states.Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik raised the issue during a discussion with Union Power Secretary Ajay Bhalla at the State Secretariat here. Noting that coal-bearing states like Odisha are facing negative externalities like loss of forest and vital eco system, pollution of air and river water, health hazards, problems of resettlement and rehabilitation which are not being compensated by the existing system of payment of royalty, the Chief Minister said the State’s demand for free power is quite justified. “The Centre should consider 25 to 33 per cent free power from coal-fired thermal generating stations to the host states,” he said.



Though the State Government has been demanding 25 per cent free power from coal-based thermal power plants and 33 per cent free power from plant based on coal-washery rejects, this has been ignored by the Centre.Naveen also asked for de-allocation of costly NTPC power from stations located outside Odisha.

Since allocations from NTPC plants within the State and other thermal plants are adequate, the Chief Minister said there is no requirement of additional power from NTPC stations located outside Odisha.

The State Government has been requesting the Centre to deallocate its share of power from NTPC’s Barh Super Thermal Power Station in Bihar because of the high cost involved.



Patnaik also drew the attention of the Union Power Secretary to the delay in finalisation of standard bidding document (SBD) for ultra mega power project (UMPP) at Bhedbahal in Sundargarh district, which is pending approval for more than three years. The Power Ministry’s decision to revise SBDs stemmed from the pull out of the private players from the bidding process. He stressed on the need for inclusion of SECC (socio-economic caste census) households in partially electrified villages under Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gram Jyoti Yojana to achieve 100 per cent household electrification.