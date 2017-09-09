BARIPADA: Vehicular movement on Udala-Baripada State Highway was disrupted for hours on Friday after students of Government-run Ekalavya Residential Model School in Dhanghera staged road blockade at Bishipur Chowk seeking immediate transfer of the institution’s principal for negligence of duty.

In a bid to apprise Mayurbhanj Collector Surendra Kumar Meena of their problems, hundreds of students rallied to Bishipur Chowk, about 3 km from the school, and staged protest.



They alleged that principal Ambica Prasad Padhi is neglecting his duties and has turned a blind eye to their problems. Instead of coming to the office regularly, he remains in his quarters most of the time. While provision of safe drinking water is yet to be made in the school, the students are not being provided uniforms, notebooks and medicines. Moreover, unhygienic cooked food is being served to students while medical check-ups are not done regularly, they claimed and also alleged that due to the principal’s negligence, sports activities and cultural programmes have been been stopped in the school.



While the students are suffering, the principal has turned a deaf ear to their complaints. The agitators further charged Padhi with creating obstacles for all-round development of the school. ‘’We have been receiving such ill-treatment for the last three years,’’ said the students.

The school houses 420 Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe students.



Following the blockade, traffic came to a standstill on the highway. A serpentine queue of vehicles was seen stranded on the road for hours due to the students’ protest. On being informed, PA, ITDA of Kaptipada Bidhan Chandra Ray, District Welfare Officer Krupasindhu Behera, Sub-Collector Pravat Kumar Mohapatra, Udala Tehsildar Vishal Singh, SDPO Suresh Patra, Additional Tehsildar of Khunta Sravana Prusty and Udala IIC Ratikanta Giri rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the agitators. At around 2 pm, the students withdrew the blockade and called off their agitation after Ray sent the school principal on leave on the direction of Collector Meena. On the other hand, Principal Padhi termed the allegations as baseless and said the students have been instigated against him. Future course of action will be taken after further inquiry, a district official said.