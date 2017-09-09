BERHAMPUR: A widow, Sujani Mandal of Karadapankal village under Adava police limits in Gajapati district, sought police protection after she received death threats from some villagers who had allegedly killed her husband on suspicion of sorcery. The woman met IG (SR) Ghanasyam Upadhyaya to request him to provide security to her family. The IG had assured her of taking necessary action in the case. Sujani had alleged that a group of men of her village barged into her house and shot her husband Karnel Mandal last month. Later, they allegedly disposed of his body and warned her of dire consequences, if she reveals the matter to the police.



After the incident, Sujani sent her three children to a relative’s house in another village and had been living alone at her place. The murder incident came to light after the police recovered her husband’s body. Sujani narrated the entire incident to the police. Subsequently, a case was registered and five persons were arrested.



However, the main accused, who had allegedly killed her husband, are absconding. The woman has now alleged that the accused have threatened to kill her and other family members if she doesn’t withdraw the police complaint. The accused also demanded bail amount from her to get the persons arrested in the case released. The culprits entered her house forcibly and allegedly took away `1,500.