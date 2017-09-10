RAYAGADA/MALKANGIRI : A doctor of Kalyansinghpur Community Health Centre (CHC) saved the life of a seven-month pregnant woman by bringing her to the CHC on time on a stretcher in Rayagada district. The woman, Wanna Hikaka (20) of Singamui village under Karapa panchayat of Kalyansinghpur block, had developed health complications on Friday morning and was bleeding profusely. When her condition did not improve, health worker of the village Sandhya Rani Patra informed the doctor of the CHC Laxminath Sahu in the night. Ambulance cannot reach the inaccessible village.

Apparently, men of the village, including male members in Wanna’s family, refused to come forward to help her owing to a belief that men cannot touch a seven-month pregnant woman. Finding no other way out, Sahu and three scribes, who visited the village after receiving the news, placed the ailing woman on an ‘Ama Doli’ stretcher and carried it on their shoulders for 9 km to reach the CHC.

After preliminary treatment, she was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital at Rayagada. Her condition is stable now.



In another incident, a doctor, in an inebriated condition, misbehaved with family members of a patient when they sought his help on Friday night at the District Headquarters Hospital in Malkangiri district. An ailing Sabitri Thangudu of Pandripani village was brought to the hospital in a serious condition by her relatives. They were told that she immediately needed blood transfusion. When they went to the casualty ward and sought the help of doctor Srimoy Mishra, who was on duty then, the family members found Mishra in an inebriated condition. He also allegedly misbehaved with them and refused to help. Contacted, Additional District Medical Officer (Medical) Sashi Bhusan Mahapatra said an inquiry has been initiated against Mishra and he was debarred from duty on Saturday.