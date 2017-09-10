BHUBANESWAR: The ruling BJD has started the process to strengthen the organisation in Bijepur Assembly constituency where a bypoll has been necessitated because of the death of Congress MLA Subal Sahu.Bijepur had remained a Congress bastion since 2004 with Sahu winning three consecutive Assembly elections from the constituency. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday convened a meeting of MPs, MLAs and senior BJD leaders from Bargarh at Naveen Nivas to discuss steps to strengthen organisational set up in the district to win the Assembly seat in the bypoll.



Senior BJD leader and Rajya Sabha member Prasanna Acharya said the Chief Minister discussed organisational matters of the district. He said by-election to Bijepur constituency was not discussed as notification is yet to be issued in this regard. Sources, however, said the BJD is planning to field either the wife or son of Subal Sahu in the bypoll to wrest the seat. The family members of Sahu will be approached soon in this regard. Besides Acharya, Minister of State for Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Snehangini Chhuria, Minister of State for Labour and Employees’ State Insurance Sushant Singh and Bargarh MLA Debesh Acharya were among others present at the meeting.



Meanwhile, Sahu’s death has thrown up a long list of aspirants from the three major parties - BJD, BJP and Congress. However, with BJD trying to persuade either the wife or son of Sahu to contest on its ticket, Congress seems to be in a difficult situation as none of its present leaders has the charisma the three time MLA had. In 2014 Assembly polls, Sahu had won the seat by bagging 53,290 votes.

BJD nominee Prasanna Acharya missed out closely by garnering 52,832 votes. BJP nominee Jayashankar Pattanaik could secure 30,001 votes. Rebel BJD candidate and former BJD MLA Ashok Panigrahi got fourth position with 18,232 votes. The situation has, however, changed since then. The BJP has made its presence felt in a big way but has a long way to go to win the polls. This leaves the BJD with an advantage provided the ruling party fields the right candidate, say political observers.