BHUBANESWAR: The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has started the process to strengthen the organisation in Bijepur assembly constituency where a by-poll has been necessitated because of the death of Congress MLA Subal Sahu.

Bijepur had remained a Congress bastion since 2004 with Sahu winning three consecutive assembly elections from the constituency. Chief minister Naveen Patnaik today convened a meeting of MPs, MLAs and senior BJD leaders from Bargarh district at Naveen Nivas to discuss steps to strengthen organisational set up in the district to win the assembly seat in the by-poll.

Senior BJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP Prasanna Acharya said the chief minister discussed organisational matters of the district. He said by-election to Bijepur assembly constituency was not discussed as notification is yet to be issued in this regard. Sources, however, said the BJD is planning to field either the wife or son of Subal Sahu in the by-poll to wrest the seat. The family members of Sahu will be approached soon in this regard.

Besides Acharya, minister of state for handlooms, textiles and handicrafts Snehangini Chhuria, minister of state for labour and employees state insurance Sushant Singh and Bargarh MLA Debesh Acharya were among others present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, Sahu's death has thrown up a long list of aspirants from the three political parties, BJD, BJP and Congress. However, with BJD trying to persuade either the wife or son of Sahu to contest on its ticket, Congress seems to be in a difficult situation as none among its existing party leaders have the charisma the three time MLA had.

In the 2014 Assembly polls, Sahu had won the seat by bagging 53,290 votes. BJD nominee Prasanna Acharya missed out closely by garnering 52, 832 votes. BJP nominee Jayashankar Pattanaik could secure 30,001 votes. Rebel BJD candidate and former BJD MLA Ashok Panigrahi got fourth position with 18,232 votes. The situation has, however, changed since then. The BJP has made its presence felt in a big way but still has a long way to go to win the polls. This leaves the BJD with an advantage provided the ruling party fields the right candidate, say political observers.