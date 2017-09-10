BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has further extended the deadline for commissioning different packages of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-assisted Odisha Integrated Sanitation Improvement Project from June to December 2018.A decision to this effect was taken at a high-level meeting presided over by Chief Secretary A P Padhi after reviewing the progress of different packages of the project at the secretariat here. The overall progress of the project is 55 per cent, official sources said.



The project includes 632 km of sewer network (252 km in Bhubaneswar and 380 km in Cuttack), 3 sewerage treatment plants (2 in Cuttack and 1 in Bhubaneswar) and 48 pumping stations and 7 sluice gates in the Twin City. Cuttack will have 23,043 metres of drainage through this project.

The project cost has been estimated around `2,974 crore out of which the State Government has provided `594 crore while JICA loan component is `2,380 crore. The project has been divided into four packages. The Chief Secretary directed the Housing and Urban Development department to strengthen monitoring activities at ground level and scale up performance in coming months.



Construction progress of sewerage line varies from 50 per cent to 61 per cent while the achievement in construction of sewerage treatment plant and pumping stations is more than 63 per cent, the sources said.

The drainage works in Cuttack have also been expedited and GIS-based data about the sewerage and water supply network in the Twin City has been developed. It will help all households to know the exact position of sewerage and water supply line from their house and plan their own connections accordingly.

Since many critical ground level works have been done, the executing agencies were directed to complete the four packages within the revised time.



Matters relating to issue of no objection certificate (NOC) from the Railways and National Highways Authority of India for construction of pumping station at Khannagar, laying of pipeline from OMP Square to Malgodwon and crossing of the NH at required points were discussed. The Chief Secretary directed the department and the project authorities to expeditiously clear the inter-departmental issues for carrying forward the field level work uninterrupted.