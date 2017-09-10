BALANGIR: Family members of contractor Markanda Rath, who had allegedly committed suicide owing to a road construction work here, have demanded a high-level probe into the case. They also demanded refund of `42 lakh that Rath had invested on the work, which was sanctioned to him by the government.

On September 11 night last year, Rath ended his life by consuming poison. Balangir police found a suicide note from his possession. Apparently, the eight-page suicide note threatened to expose an unholy nexus between government officials and big operators.Subsequently, Rath’s daughters Seema Rani and Smita Rani had accused a Kantabanjhi-based contractor; SDO (Irrigation), Balangir, and two other officials of the department of driving their father to suicide. They also met the then SP Ashis Singh and demanded that the accused be brought to book.



The suicide note mentions that Rath had taken up construction of two roads __ from Hardatal Chowk to Badhanghor and Salepali Chowk to Baghala __ on sub-lease from the Kantabanjhi-based contractor. The value of the two works was estimated at `2.5 crore. Police sources said Rath’s note claims that the Irrigation SDO had allegedly brokered the deal with the Kantabanjhi-based contractor at 5 per cent of the total value. It also says that he had paid `12.5 lakh to the SDO after the latter allegedly assured that Rath would get back his security and other statutory deposits which were made in advance.



However, after completion of work, Rath never got any money. Accusing the Kantabanjhi-based contractor and the SDO of cheating him of `42 lakh, the suicide note maintained that Rath not only sold everything he possessed, but raised money from open market at high rate of interest to complete the work. With the payments not coming his way, he was forced to take the extreme step. He also held two other engineers responsible for his suicide. The Kantabanjhi-based contractor, however, had refuted the allegations and said he did not know Rath.



Jasaswini, Rath's widow, said only a high-level investigation can unravel the truth behind the suicide. She also demanded that the Irrigation wing officials and those accused be asked by the administration to return the `42 lakh to them that Rath had invested in the project. "Investigation so far has not revealed much about the fraud. The case should be handed over to an investigation agency so that the truth can come out," she said.