JAGATSINGHPUR: With voice phishing or 'vishing' cases on the rise here, Tirtol police arrested a man from Margomunda village of Deoghar district in Jharkhand on Saturday for duping people of their money by making fraudulent phone calls. Police have also recovered at least 14 cellphones from the accused, Dheeraj Kumar Gupta, who was produced before a local court here.Gupta was arrested following a complaint lodged by Kajal Pradhan of Termanpur village under Tirtol police limits. The complainant was apparently duped of `37,400. The accused used to run a racket in Jharkhand along with five or six others, police claimed.



The village, from where he was nabbed, is in Jamtada district of Jharkhand, infamous for being the hub of vishing fraudsters.The accused used to obtain SIM cards with false details. Pretending to be a bank official, he called up victims to seek their bank account details. Usually, two handsets were used for the purpose __ one smartphone and another normal mobile set. While the call was made from regular phones, smartphones were used for online transactions made simultaneously as the victims revealed their details and One Time Password (OTP) code. The money from the victims' accounts was sent to e-wallets, police said. During interrogation, the accused had revealed that people in his village are earning lakhs by making several fake calls in a day.