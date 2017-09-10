BHUBANESWAR: Coming under severe criticism for non-functional of critical care units, the State Government has constituted a high level committee to facilitate monitoring and management of Trauma Care Centres (TCCs) at Medical College and Hospitals (MCHs), District Headquarters Hospitals (DHHs) and Sub-Divisional Hospitals (SDHs). As per a notification, the committee has been asked to meet twice a month - on first and third Monday for operationalisation of TCCs and expediting the functioning of proposed centres.



Sources said most of the TCCs in the State are suffering from acute shortage of staff and medical equipment. While each centre, according to central guidelines, should have eight senior resident doctors, six ICU medical officers, four pharmacists and 18 staff nurses, the existing units have less than 50 per cent staff. Even as the TCCs set up during 11th Five Year Plan along the National Highways with a view to provide immediate treatment to accident victims are yet to be made fully operational, the Government has planned eight more such centres.



While the centres were built at DHHs in Balasore, Bhadrak, Puri and Khurda and Rourkela General Hospital besides SCB Medical College at Cuttack, MKCGMCH at Berhampur, VSS Institute of Medical Science and Research at Burla. Apart from the one at Cuttack, the rest are in limbo.

The centres were set up by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to bring down the number of road accident deaths by developing a pan-India trauma care network and ensure that no accident victim has to travel more than 50 km for treatment.



The committee would review

existing staff situation of the TCCs and submit proposals to the Government for recruitment of additional staff required for smooth operationalisation of the trauma centres.“The committee members after visiting the trauma centres would formulate a plan for civil construction if needed and prepare a list of equipment and accessories required to attend all critical cases. They would also chalk out modalities for training and capacity building of staff employed in the centres,” said a health official. The committee is headed by Special Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department comprises Director (Health Services), Additional Director of National Health Mission (NHM), nodal officer for TCCs of MCHs and three others.