BHUBANESWAR: Governor SC Jamir called on tour operators and other stakeholders in the tourism industry to place Odisha on their business maps. Addressing the valedictory session of the 33rd Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) annual convention here on Saturday, he said Odisha has been a tourists’ wonder for its ancient monuments and temples, beautiful long coastline, exquisite art and craft, naturally blessed diverse flora and fauna and most importantly, it has a very sound and absorbing hospitality tradition.



“The State has earned a new name in the world of sports as it successfully hosted a number of international sporting events and is ready to host many more in the days ahead,” he said. Earlier, the Tourism Department and IATO organised a ‘Run for Responsible Tourism’ in the city. On Friday, Tourism Minister Ashok Panda called on the stakeholders to explore new tourism products like eco, heritage, tribal and beach tourism in the State. Among others, Deputy Director General (Tourism), Government of India, Satyajeet Rajan, Principal Secretary of Tourism Department Mona Sharma and president of IATO Pronab Sarkar were present.