BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has planned to develop 10 more industrial clusters in the vicinity of the Capital City to facilitate investment proposals received during investors’ meet at Mumbai and Bengaluru besides the Make-in-Odisha conclave at Bhubaneswar.The new industrial infrastructure clusters are to come up at Chhattabar, Jayamangal, Mundamba, Lahanga, Chandihata, Mukundaprasad and Malipada in Khurda district and Ramdaspur and Dampada in Cuttack district.



While the Mundamba industrial cluster has been proposed on an area of 376.5 acre, Jayamangal cluster will come up on 150 acre. The clusters at Lahanga, Chandihata, Mukundaprasad, Malipada and Chhattabar would consist of 198 acre, 106 acre, 74 acre, 330 acre and 100 acre respectively. The Chhattabar cluster is ready as the required land has been demarcated and boundary wall constructed after it was leased out to Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Idco).At Chandihata, 52.4 acre out of 106 acre has been leased out in favour of Idco, which has moved Revenue and Disaster Management Department to de-reserve 15.3 acre reserved for jawans. Similarly, 6.4 acre of land at Mukundaprasad has been leased out to Idco and it is in the process of getting the lease of land in other areas soon.



On the other hand, since 186.4 acre out of 330 acre of land proposed for Malipada cluster belonged to Sri Jagannath Temple, Idco has moved the temple administration for revision of land rate as per the revised bench mark price of `13.5 lakh per acre for industrial use.The Ramdaspur cluster has been proposed on an area of 454.7 acre, of which 341.8 acre has been leased out in favour of Idco, which has commenced boundary wall construction after demarcation of land. “While Idco has been asked to expedite the boundary wall construction for all new clusters falling under Khurda district to prevent encroachment and illegal quarrying, the clusters, including the one at Ramdaspur are expected to be operational by December,” said an official of Industries Department.



Meanwhile, Odisha Space Applications Centre (ORSAC) has submitted eco-sensitive zone boundary for land patches at Dulanpur and Gadjit under Dampada tehsil. The lease proposal will be processed at the tehsil level soon. “The district administrations of Khurda and Cuttack have been instructed to resolve the pending issues and hand over possession of identified land patches in favour of Idco for setting up of industrial clusters,” the officer added.