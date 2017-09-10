BHUBANESWAR: A 45-year-old man’s blood stained body was found under Kuakhai river overbridge on Saturday morning. The deceased has been identified as Bijay Behera of Benagaon village in Puri district.

Since Behera sustained serious injuries on head, the Commissionerate Police suspect that either he was hit with a blunt object or he slipped from the overbridge’s pillar where he used to sleep.



On being informed by the locals, Mancheswar police went to the spot and seized the body. Later, police ascertained the identity of the deceased and informed his family. Bijay is survived by wife, two sons and two daughters. Due to some differences with his wife, he was living separately.

Two months back, Bijay had come to Bhubaneswar and was working as a labourer here. According to police, he was addicted to alcohol.



“Apart from the head injury, Bijay did not have any other injuries. He used to sleep on the pillar of the overbridge which is quite high. We are investigating whether he was killed by someone or he slipped from the pillar,” Bhubaneswar DCP Satyabrata Bhoi said.Earlier in February, the city police had found a decomposed body of an unidentified woman under the Kuakhai overbridge. Subsequently, Mancheswar police had registered a murder case, but the cops are yet to establish the identity of the victim or nab her killers.