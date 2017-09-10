BERHAMPUR: Despite being accorded the status of a city after conversion of the Berhampur Municipality into Municipal Corporation here, piped water supply to the households is still a distant dream.Be it during summer or monsoon, women fetch water from the standpipe posts across the silk city. In such a scenario, the locals use the ponds for their daily chores. In some places, they even have to travel 1 to 2 km to go to the ponds for their daily need of water.The situation is worse for the members of at least 3,000 families in Haridakhandi Harijan Street and the adjoining areas of Ward No.1. They are dependent on ponds for their regular water usage. Apparently, the residents are struggling to deal with acute shortage of potable water. Meanwhile, water in Mandia and Haridakhandi ponds and the tank near Mandia Bandha have been contaminated with weeds and mud, locals alleged.



However, corporator Rajeswar Behera has refuted the allegations raised by the villagers. “Both the ponds have been renovated. Some decades back, locals used to clean the ponds regularly. But nowadays, BeMC cleans the ponds at frequent intervals,” Behera added. “Pipelines for water supply had been laid down in the area around one and a half years ago. But, they are yet to supply water to the households. Despite several complaints made before the authorities, nothing has happened,” the locals alleged. Meanwhile, locals have also claimed that two tubewells in the area, the primary source of potable water, are lying defunct due to depletion of ground water and technical snags. They urged the administration to instal more tubewells in the area.

WATER WOES

