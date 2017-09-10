BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday called on students and intelligentsia to take the pledge to excel in their respective fields to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of New India.

Inaugurating an exhibition-cum-seminar on ‘New India-We Resolve to Make’ here on Saturday, he said though India made a lot of progress in the last 70 years, people are not free from social evils like poverty and corruption.“People irrespective of their job profiles and work cultures can bring changes in the society if they strive for it with determination. There is no need for congregation of lakhs of people. A small group can start a movement,” Pradhan said.



The Minister sought involvement of every citizen of the State in the mission of achieving the vision of New India, which can be clean and free from poverty, corruption, terrorism, communalism and casteism by 2022 when the nation will be celebrating 75 years of Independence.The five-day event has been organised by Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs in association with Mahanadi Coalfield Limited (MCL) and Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity (DAVP) to commemorate the 75 years of Quit India Movement that led to achieve Independence in 1947.



Pradhan administered six pledges on the vision of New India. He also felicitated young chess wizard Saina Salonika and women weightlifters Jhilli Dalabehara and Sneha Soren. Salonika was given a financial assistance of `8 lakh by ONGC. The exhibition-cum-seminar will open at 11 am every day with talk shows by experts on various subjects while cultural programme by Song and Drama Division of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will be staged 4 pm to 7.30 pm till Wednesday.



The exhibition focuses on India’s freedom movement from 1857 to 1947 displaying various activities initiated to attain the freedom from the British rule. It includes visual deliberations on first War of Independence in 1857, Champaran Satyagrah, non-cooperation movement, Dandi Yatra and the Quit India Movement.Among others, CMD of MCL AK Jha, Director (Operations) JP Singh, Director (Personnel) LN Mishra, Director (Projects and Planning) OP Singh and Deputy Secretary of Union Parliamentary Affairs Ministry RC Mohanty were present.