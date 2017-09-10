BHUBANESWAR: Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER), faculty of engineering and technology of SOA University here, has become the fourth Institute in the country to get its programmes accredited by the prestigious Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET), USA. The Engineering Accreditation Commission (EAC) of ABET, the 85-year-old non-governmental organisation, accredits post-secondary education programmes in applied science, computing, engineering and engineering technology world over. It has accredited three streams - mechanical, electrical and electronics and communication engineering among many programme run by ITER. Earlier, SRM University, VIT University and Thapar University had received ABET accreditation.



The communication from ABET informing about the accreditation accorded to three ITER departments was received by the university on Thursday. “The accreditation for SOA University means that its programme produces graduates ready to enter critical technical fields which lead the way in innovation and emerging technologies. The achievement is a validation of our claim that we maintain global standards,” SOA University’s Vice-Chancellor Amit Banerjee said.A four-member evaluation team from ABET’s Baltimore headquarters headed by Dr Mark J Sebern had visited ITER in November last year to review course materials from each programme, student projects and sample assignments.