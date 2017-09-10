BERHAMPUR: In a bid to conserve hydro and thermal power, government offices in Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal and Rayagada districts will now use solar power. At a meeting in Chhatrapur, Ganjam Collector Prem Chandra Choudhary asked the officials to make the necessary arrangements for the same. “The expenses incurred on electricity bills may be reduced by 60 to 70 per cent with the use of solar power. The initiative would be implemented by OREDA in the districts for the next five years,” he said.

In the first phase, all the government buildings will be provided with devices to tap solar energy. “During the second phase, the solar power would be provided for livelihood programmes through panchayats,” the Collector added.



OREDA has already estimated the amount of solar power needed for running the government offices in the districts. The meeting was attended by Tehsildars, BDOs, DRDA, PD Vijay Amrit Kulange, APD Sudam Charan Mandal and other officials of OREDA.