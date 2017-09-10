JAGATSINGHPUR: The district administration, along with police, veterinary department and volunteers of an NGO launched a sterilisation drive for stray dogs in various parts of the district. Five dogs underwent the sterilisation and have been kept under observation at district veterinary hospitals on Saturday. Under the programme, stray dogs will also be vaccinated against rabies and will then be released with ear tags for identification.



“Initially, the administration has launched this drive from Rahama Bazaar of Cuttack to Paradip SH," Collector Yamini Sarangi said. The drive will be carried out in a phase-wise manner. In the first phase, the administration will focus on highways, especially the Cuttack-Paradip State highway. According to the administration, there's a large population of stray dogs along the highways, which is also the reason behind the rising cases of road accidents in the area.