BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the students’ union election, a group of students of Utkal University gheraoed the PG Council office on Saturday over a series of demands. The agitating students included inmates of the seven girls hostels on the campus.Alleging that the girls hostel No. 7 does not get proper water supply, they said the inmates are forced to use unclean and muddy water that is supplied in the hostel. The issue of security in and around the seven girls hostels was also raised.



The students said in wake of the ensuing students’ election, security on the campus, particularly around hostels, need to be strengthened. In the past, the university has witnessed students’ violence during the election and entry of outsiders is the main reason behind this, they added. This apart, they said a majority of street lights inside the campus are lying defunct but the university authorities are taking no steps to repair them.



PG Council Chairman M Biswal said all the problems of the students will be sorted out after the university Vice-Chancellor SM Patnaik joins office on Tuesday. Although the agitators were pacified, they threatened to hit the streets again over the issues.