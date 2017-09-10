ROURKELA: A series of health facilities in Sundargarh district was inaugurated by Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena, who arrived in Rourkela on Saturday on a two-day visit. He would review the healthcare system in the district and problems plaguing it with Sundargarh Collector on Sunday. Jena said problems plaguing the healthcare sector in Sundargarh would be sorted out on priority and the government has several plans for the district. He inaugurated a new Urban Primary Health Centre at Tilaknagar here constructed at a cost of `6.13 crore, a PHC at Kalunga, inspected the ESI Hospital at Kansbhal and also inaugurated the 60-bed Mother and Child Hospital on the campus of Rajgangpur Area Hospital built at a cost of `7.13 crore.



On the other hand, officials in the health administration said besides augmentation of healthcare infrastructure, filling up of vacant doctor positions is required to improve the ailing health system. They pointed out that Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) faces manpower shortage as of the 61 sanctioned doctor posts, 25 posts are vacant along with vacancies of para-medics. It is learnt that 100-bedded Mother and Child Hospital at RGH is nearing completion and additional doctors would be needed.



Also, the newly-constructed Trauma and Burn Centres, each having 16 beds, are partially operational due to requirement of doctors and additional facilities. For the Trauma Centre, two surgery specialists and one orthopaedic specialist were appointed, but it does not have a full-time anaesthetist. Treatment of head injuries is not possible here in the absence of an ICU. The Burn Centre also lacks ICU.



The RGH administration has apprised the State Government about the

need for setting up a 10-bed central ICU for surgery, medicine and gynaecology departments.

The Sundargarh District Headquarters Hospital (SDHH) and peripheral health institutions in 17 blocks of the district are also facing shortage of doctors. Against the sanctioned posts of 213 doctors for peripheral health centres, 91 posts are vacant, including the SDHH which has 21 doctors against the sanctioned strength of 51. The three Sub-Divisional Hospitals, two Area/Other Hospitals, 20 Community Health Centres (CHCs) and 54 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) together face shortage of 70 doctors.