ANGUL: Two persons were critically injured when a man in an inebriated condition hit his SUV on Saturday evening. The incident took place at the busy Hatatota market in Talcher. The injured are an MCL employee B Samal and Bibhuti Nayak. Samal has been shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. The accused, Laxmidhar Bal, was assaulted by locals before police rescued and arrested him. Talcher SDPO Hemant Panda said he has been admitted to government hospital.

Eyewitnesses said the incident occurred when the market was crowded. A heavily drunk Bal drove his SUV into the market and hit Samal and then Nayak. The vehicle did not stop here and rammed into a stationary truck near a temple in the market. Irate locals dragged Bal out of the vehicle and assaulted him before informing the police. Cops rushed to the spot and rescued him.