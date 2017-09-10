SINAPALI (NUAPADA) : IT wasn’t long back when Baddhili hills, locally known as Durka Dungri, near Tileimal village in Jharbandh area of Sinapali block, wore a barren look. Thanks to the youngsters in the village, the hills are getting their greenery back. Led by late Narayan Baitharu, a retired forest personnel, these youngsters undertook a massive plantation drive over 20 hectares two years back.

The hills had lost their charm as indiscriminate felling of trees and exploitation of the forest resources depleted the green cover. The hills derived its name from leopard, locally called ‘Durka,’ which inhabited the area.



At least 50 per cent of the total households in the village eked out their livelihood from forest produces and firewood. The vanishing green cover affected their lives and climate in the area. The hills were exposed to stone quarrying and the temperature gradually increased during the summers. It was at this point of time that the youths in the village came to the rescue of the forest.They convened a meeting and drafted a blue-print to restore the green cover over the hills. Thereafter, they met officials in the Forest department and shared their plan.Subsequently, the plantation drive was launched with financial assistance from the State. The government has provided funds worth `11 lakh since 2014 for the project. The volunteers had planted thousands of saplings of various species, ranging from bamboo, gambhar, Indian gooseberry to neem.



“The youngsters have become role models for others. If the villagers elsewhere take interest in regenerating greenery, the Forest department would be more than willing to help them,” said Sinapali Forest Range Officer Murari Prasad Panda.With their care and efforts, the saplings grew into trees. While the hills had their green cover restored, the wild creatures got their habitat back. “Today, the hills are again inhabited by leopards, bears, jackals and foxes,” the villagers said. The success story of Tileimal has inspired villagers in the adjacent areas. “The temperature has come down drastically and also the quality of air has improved. It was getting difficult to breathe in air here, when stone quarrying was being done. But today, pollution and stone quarrying have vanished,” Santosh Banchor, a villager said.

Wildlife back

