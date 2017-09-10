KORAPUT : A tribal woman, Janaki Kuduria of Lunguri village under Semliguda block, delivered a girl child on NH-26 near the OSAP battalion on Saturday.She went into labour in the evening and her husband, Chandal Kunduria, called up 102 ambulance service.

The couple waited for two hours but the ambulance did not reach. Chandal then decided to take his wife to Sunabeda Hospital in an autorickshaw. They reached the hospital but the doctors suggested him to shift her to Koraput District Headquarters Hospital (DHH). She, however, did not get an ambulance to be shifted to the DHH.



While Janaki was being taken to the DHH in the autorickshaw, she experienced severe contractions and asked the driver to stop the vehicle. She got down from the autorickshaw and delivered the baby on the Highway near the OSAP battalion. Chandal again called up 102 ambulance and after it arrived at the spot, Janaki was brought to the hospital. The condition of the mother and newborn is stable.