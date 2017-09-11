SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur police on Sunday arrested two persons here on Sunday and seized arms and ammunition from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Bikash Munda (28) of Deheripali under Ainthapali police limits and Md Kadim (29) of Khetipada in Motijharan under Dhanupali police limits. Police also seized two country-made pistols, one empty magazine, four live ammunitions, two gold chains, two gold rings, three mobile phones and cash of `13,500.

Speaking to mediapersons, Sambalpur SP Sanjeev Arora said Md Yahaya Rmiz of Khetipada had lodged a complaint on September 6 stating that Bikash and Kadim were demanding `50 lakh as extortion money for the last five months.

The duo had forcibly taken a diamond ring and cash amounting `1,12,000 from Yahaya on three different occasions. On September 1, Kadim threatened Yahaya and demanded the rest of the extortion money.

Subsequently, police began investigation and arrested the duo on Sunday. Several cases are pending against them in different police stations of the city.