BHUBANESWAR: Delay in restructuring of the State Congress has come as a dampener for the process of revival of the party which is struggling to recover lost space for the last several years.

Meeting of 36 senior leaders with vice-president of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Rahul Gandhi at Delhi on September 5 had rekindled hopes among the party rank and file that a change of State leadership is on the cards. However, there has been no sign of any change even after five days of the meeting.

Sources maintained that appointment of new president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) and other office-bearers is unlikely in the near future as Gandhi will be outside the country for next 15 days. A senior leader said if everything has been decided, an announcement about the new OPCC chief can be hoped in next two to three days. But, this seems to be highly unlikely, he said.

Most of the leaders, who were camping at Delhi anticipating an announcement, have returned. However, everybody is tightlipped about the reason behind the delay in announcement of the new OPCC president.

The high command had deputed a three-member observers’ team from AICC to assess the situation and report back to Gandhi as demand for restructuring of the State party intensified.

A strong faction of the OPCC is in favour of a change in the State leadership after the party’s dismal performance in the panchayat polls in February. The demand has, however, been ignored by the Central leadership so far.

Infighting, coupled with indiscipline and a weak organisation were some of the major concerns flagged by the three-member panel which visited the State last month to take stock of the ground situation.

The AICC observers are believed to have told Rahul that the State Congress must put its house in order.

“It needs to work like a team only then can we hope for some results. Otherwise, it’s a downward slide,” a senior functionary said.