JEYPORE: Immersion of Ganesh idols in the main canals here has affected the flow of water in the Upper Kolab Dam, which irrigates at least 42,000 hectares. The remains of the idols have clogged the dam’s sluice gates, hampering the supply of water to the canals for the past five days.

Meanwhile, the water level near the sluice gates increased as 50 cumecs of water, released by the authorities, failed to pass through them to reach the fields. Thus, the authorities have decided to stop the supply of water to the fields from Monday, for removing the undissolved remains of the idols from the canals.

Earlier, the district administration had apparently directed Ganesh Puja Committees to immerse the Idols in canals, instead of immersing them in the ponds, to prevent further pollution of the water bodies, sources said. Following the order, at least 100 Ganesh idols of various sizes were immersed in the canals.

Though the Irrigation department staff tried to remove the remains of the idols from the dam during the past three days, their efforts went in vain. The high water current has hindered the cleaning process. Meanwhile, the farmers have been demanding supply of water to their fields as the region didn’t receive rainfall during the last 10 days.

“We have taken up the cleaning work. The farmers will get water in the next two days,” an engineer of Jeypore Irrigation sub-division said.