BHUBANESWAR: A lady Maoist cadre was killed in a gun battle with the Special Operation Group (SOG) in Kandhamal district on Sunday afternoon. An SOG commando also suffered bullet injuries in the incident which took place at Barakhamma under Baliguda police limits. Barakhamma is located on Kandhamal-Kalahandi border.

Acting on a tip off, the SOG conducting a search when they came across a camp comprising of 12 to 15 Maoists. The Red rebels opened fire and the SOG retaliated, said sources. A woman cadre was killed in the ensuing gun battle. The security forces recovered a .303 rifles and other materials from the camp. In the exchange of fire, an SOG jawan was hit in the feet.

The tri-junction of Rayagada-Kandhamal-Kalahandi districts has emerged as a thriving spot for the CPI (Maoist) which is attempting to create a corridor through the districts. The inhospitable terrain of the region and absence of road infrastructure come handy for the rebels.