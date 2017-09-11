BHUBANESWAR: Notwithstanding all the hyperbole over the measures undertaken by the Transport Department, overloading continues to be a major reason behind road mishaps and deaths in the State.

According to Surface Transport Ministry’s latest report, as many as 3,688 accidents occurred due to overloading and overcrowding in Odisha last year. This led to death of 1,486 persons while another 3,444 were injured in the mishaps.

In 2016, the State reported as many as 10,532 accidents in which 4,463 persons were killed. While 5,709 were critically injured in the road accidents, another 5,603 suffered minor injuries. This points at the fact that overcrowding and overloading remains a massive reason behind rising road accidents in the State. In fact, the State ranks sixth among the State when it comes to mishaps caused by overloading or overcrowding factors.

Interestingly, as many as 552 persons were killed last year because of load protruding in over 1,280 accidents.

The report also points at the fact that a number of vehicles which were involved in mishaps were old. As many as 3,339 accidents were caused by vehicles whose age was between five to ten years while another 1,791 mishaps were caused by vehicles which were above 10 years. In over 1,000 accidents, the vehicles involved were 15 years and above. Mishaps caused by drivers under intoxication is rising as over 1,255 mishaps were caused by tipsy drivers while excessive speed driving resulted in over 4,900 mishaps.