BHUBANESWAR: At least 47 Government Degree Colleges out of total 52 in the State are running without regular principals. Minister of State for Higher Education Anant Das informed the Assembly in a written reply to a question from Dilip Ray (BJP).

Das admitted that 720 posts of lecturers and 1295 posts of non-teaching staff are vacant in Government degree colleges across the State. As many as 1339 posts of lecturers are vacant in 488 category fully-aided colleges while there are no regular principals in 17 aided private autonomous colleges in the State, he said. Senior lecturers are acting as principals in these colleges, he said.

Das said the state government has had formulated a policy in 2015 with regard to appointment of regular principals in aided colleges. But, this has been stayed by Orissa High Court. Posts of 243 teaching staff are vacant in private autonomous colleges in the state, he added.