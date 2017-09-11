BHUBANESWAR: There are signs of recovery of the State economy with revenue generation registering a growth of nine per cent while spending also increased to 36 per cent during the first six months of 2017-18 fiscal till August-end.

Official sources maintained that collection of tax and non-tax revenue was Rs 12,280 crore by August-end against the budget estimate of Rs 36,300 crore in 2017-18. This included tax revenue of Rs 9,410 crore and non-tax revenue of Rs 2,870 crore. Though authorities were worried over the possible impact of Supreme Court order for closing down liquor shops by the side of State and national highways on excise revenue collection, sources maintained that collection increased to Rs 1,150 crore by the end of August.

Though more than 1150 shops were closed after the Supreme Court order, officials are confident that the target of Rs 3,600 crore excise revenue in 2017-18 will be achieved. While the own revenue generation of the State has increased by 9.75 per cent, revenue from mining sector has gone up by 47 per cent compared to the corresponding period in 2016-17 financial year. Against a target of Rs 6,630 crore mining revenue, collection by August-end was Rs 2,268 crore.

Sources said expenditure in departments has also increased during the period. While the State plan is pegged at Rs 53,360 crore, spending by different departments was more than Rs19,370 crore by August-end. Among the highest spending departments, Water Resources topped the list with Rs 3,596 crore, which was over 45 per cent of the budget provision of Rs 7,728 crore.

Expenditure in the Rural Development department has also increased to Rs1,845 crore and spending in the department of works has been Rs 1,281 crore. Expenditure in the Housing and Urban Development department was Rs 743 crore while the budget provision was increased to Rs 2,439 Crore in 2017-18.