SAMBALPUR: While Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) is all set to complete its three years in a couple of months, provision of basic amenities to citizens has taken a back seat. The erstwhile Samablpur Municipality limit was restructured and formed into a corporation in November, 2014 comprising Burla and Hirakud NAC besides 12 gram panchayats located in the vicinity of the town.

With the upgradation, came huge flow of funds which led to a large number of beautification projects being taken up in the town. The old street lighting was replaced with white LED lights. Roads were widened and black topped and Sambalpur turned into a city overnight.

To improve sanitation, door-to-door collection of garbage was introduced, dust bins were placed in every corner of the City and efforts made to reorganise vendors. But in the hullabaloo of new projects, SMC authorities, it seems, have failed to provide basic amenities to the citizens. While sanitation staff have vanished, drain cleaning and collection of garbage are being neglected. This apart, dust bins are overflowing at many places for days together, sources said.

On the other hand, the City has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes in the absence of regular cleaning of drains. Adding to the woes, the fogging machine is also missing. The defunct street lights are not being repaired or replaced while old roads filled with potholes are lying in tatters.

The worst affected are the areas which were merged with SMC, particularly the gram panchayats. The residents in these areas are neither getting any facility of the city nor the benefits of panchayati raj system.

Contacted, SMC Deputy Commissioner Sudhansu Kumar Bhoi admitted that there are some anomalies. An MoU has been signed to work on street lighting across the City, he added. Drinking water projects for newly included areas have also been planned and it will take some time to materialise, he said and added that in many new areas, Kalyan Mandaps and parks are being developed.