BARIPADA: A farmer committed suicide in Gopabandhu Nagar area of Mayurbhanj district apparently for not being able to clear his debts. The farmer, identified as Natha Singh (35), was a resident of Arapata village under Khunta police station limits. He had allegedly consumed pesticide on Friday evening.

After being rushed to Barashi hospital, he was later shifted to Baripada district headquarters hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on Saturday. When the report of his death spread across the village, locals demanded that the State Government should provide compensation to the deceased’s family.

“He had borrowed Rs 35,000 from his neighbour to build a borewell for his farmland one and a half years ago. He had mortgaged his land for securing the loan. However, he was not able to repay the loan due to crop failure. He was upset,” said Kabita.

The deceased is survived by his mother, wife and two sons. “Natha had borrowed money in two phases. In the first phase, he borrowed Rs 15,000 and in the second phase Rs 10,000. He was not able to pay the principal amount as well as the interest in the past one and a half years,” said the money-lender.

Meanwhile, State BJP Krushak Morcha vice-president Maheswar Sahu had demanded that the State Government should provide Rs 10 lakh to the deceased’s family as compensation and Rs 20, 000 for his cremation.

Though a case has been registered by the local police, the district administration has not intervened in the matter, so far.