BARIPADA: TWO days after a boy was founding playing the Blue Whale Challenge in Baripada, Mayurbhanj Police have decided to start an awareness drive in schools and colleges in the town about the deadly game.

SP, Anirudha Singh said cops will circulate leaflets and posters in all educational institutions to make children and youths aware about the game. On Saturday, a 14-year-old boy was rescued from Bhanjpur area under Baripada Town police limits when he was trying to play the Blue Whale Challenge. He had downloaded it from a link that he received through an email. He is a Class X student of the government-run high school in the area.

The boy had used a blade to draw picture of a whale on his left hand. During classes, some of his friends saw the whale on his hand and questioned him about it. He admitted to have started playing the first round of the game. Later, his classmates informed his parents who admitted him to the District Headquarters Hospital.

Recently, State Police as well as IT Department had issued guidelines and advisories to youngsters against playing the game. Collector Surendra Kumar Meena said there is little awareness about Blue Whale Challenge among people in Baripada.