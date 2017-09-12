BHUBANESWAR: Launching a scathing attack on the ruling BJD, the State BJP on Monday said the collapse of a span of the road over bridge near Bomikhal is due to rampant corruption in the Works Department and favouritism shown in the selection of contractors.Alleging nexus between Panda Infraproject and former minister Arun Sahu, BJP MLA from Padampur Pradeep Purohit said the BJD leader and Works Secretary Nalinikanta Pradhan had invested in the construction firm.

Questioning the motive of selecting the firm, Purohit said the Panda Infraproject (India) Private Limited was blacklisted in 2012-13, but it continued to get contracts because of a High Court order.

The State Government did not move the Supreme Court against the High Court order as the then law minister Arun Sahu had business interest in the firm.

Claiming that the firm has cornered many projects in the State because of his connection with the former minister, the BJP MLA said Pratap Panda, the managing director of the firm, was recently seen with BJD leader Arun Sahu during the welcome ceremony of the Chief Minister after his return from New Delhi.

The design of the flyover was changed from L to T shape and cost of the project was revised from `20 crore to `44 crore by the Department to get more commission. Besides, the errant firm has given `10 crore to the BJD for its ‘Swabhiman Samabesh’, Purohit said.

The Chief Minister is making tall claims of zero tolerance against corruption while the Works Department which he heads is a house of corruption, Purohit said.Claiming that the Bomikhal mishap is the seventh incident of bridge collapse, Purohit said, "The Chief Minister should take moral responsibility and resign as was recently done by former Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu."Since the Works department is under the Chief Minister, Purohit said the case should be handed over to the CBI for a fair probe.

Refuting all charges against him, Sahu said he is not involved in any business directly or indirectly. If anybody has any proof about this, let them try to cancel my membership in the Odisha Legislative Assembly, he said.