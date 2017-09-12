BHUBANESWAR: A chopper carrying the state’s director general of police, RP Sharma, was forced to make an emergency landing at Khurda’s Begunia, about 45 km from the capital, due to bad weather on Tuesday.

The DGP and his team were flying back in a Pawan Hans helicopter from Kandhamal after reviewing anti-Naxal operations when a sudden change in weather prompted the pilot to land in Begunia.

The bad weather had made it difficult to manoeuvre the aircraft. So, the pilot took the decision to make an emergency landing at Gopabandhu High School Ground in Begunia.

Sharma said his team and he were fine, and that they reached Bhubaneswar from Begunia by road.

The DGP was accompanied by Director (Intelligence) Sunil Roy, IG (Operations) RP Koche and DIG, Special Intelligence Wing Narasingha Bhola.

After taking over as the chief of the State police force, this was Sharma’s first field-level Naxal operations review at Barakhamma under Baliguda block of Kandhamal where the security forces had run down a Maoist camp on Sunday. A lady cadre was killed while arms and ammunition was recovered from the site during the operation.