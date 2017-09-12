BHUBANESWAR: THE Bomikhal flyover mishap has exposed how Bhubaneswar Police turned a blind eye to hazards from such dangerous construction works since safety of commuters is as much their responsibility as it is of the Works Department and the construction firm.

Although personnel of Panda Infraproject Ltd had started work from morning, police did not bother to block the route and divert traffic which is mandatory in such cases. There are numerous instances where the Twin City Police has blocked certain roads and re-routed vehicular traffic.

Odisha Urban Police Regulations 2010 provide for temporary closure of streets in case there is apprehension of threat to public safety.In fact, Chapter V of Odisha Urban Police Act, 2003 says that police has to guard against injury to person and property in construction, repair and demolition of buildings, platforms and other structures from which danger may arise to passengers, neighbours or public.

The Saheed Nagar-Bomikhal road being a busy route, the construction firm should have sought the permission of police for carrying out the casting work which it did not which is why no barricading was erected and Satya Patnaik had to pay with his life.

On the other hand, the local police was in the best position to know and should have alerted the Commissionerate Traffic Police to restrict movement in the route or even stop the construction work in absence of a valid permission.

However, no such alertness was shown by the police even as the slab casting work continued till 12 noon when the mishap occurred. Even as construction work was on, commuting under the flyover continued.

On working days, the route is teeming with vehicular traffic as that is the best option for people living on Bomikhal side to access Saheed Nagar and adjoining parts of the City. Just because it was a Sunday noon, the traffic flow was low.

What is baffling is that how police, which has its PCR vans patrolling the area almost 24x7, did not think it was important to secure the road and prevent public conveyance.