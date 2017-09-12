CUTTACK: Cuttack is all set to dazzle this Dussehra with nearly 27 silver tableaux getting ready to welcome Goddess Durga. Preparations for the Puja have gained pace in the City with bamboo pole structures being erected in the lanes and bylanes housing Durga Puja pandals to give shape to massive welcome and light gates. The celebrations are set to begin with ‘Sasthi puja’ on September 26.

While a majestic arch titled ‘Matsya Mahal’ is getting ready at Badambadi, a replica of Swami Narayan temple in America and Noor Mahal is being set up this year through welcome gates. The welcome gate at Badambadi, which is one of the primary attractions in the Millennium City, is being fashioned like a palace of fishes by 60 artists from West Bengal. It will be 85 ft high with sculptures of two large white fishes guarding the gate on both sides.

On the other hand, at least 10 artists are designing the 70 ft high Khan Nagar Puja Committee gate, which is a replica of the ornate Swami Narayan temple in America. While up to 20 ft the gate will be decorated with grass, the white temple would come atop the green. Work had started on Ganesh Puja and materials like coconut husk, fibre, ply and Plaster of Paris are being used. An amount of `10 lakh is being spent just on the gate. The puja committee will also set up towering light gates from Khan Nagar square.

Puja committee secretary Prafulla Sahoo said, during the five-day-long puja celebrations, medicinal plant saplings will be distributed among people by the puja committee to spread the message of environment protection. The committee has also approached the district administration to organise a massive blood donation camp.

At Malgodown, the puja committee is setting up a replica of Noor Mahal of Lucknow. While the structure will be 40 ft high, around eight light gates would also come up near the welcome arch. Majestic arches at Chauliaganj, Tulasipur and Sikharpur will be an added attraction in Cuttack this year. Sculptors are also working overtime to complete the idols of Goddess Durga before ‘Sasthi’.