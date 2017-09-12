BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, on Monday, directed officials of Energy Department to provide electricity to all villages in Odisha by June, next year. The Chief Minister issued the direction while reviewing progress in rural electrification activities in the State. He directed the officials to complete electrification in all the partially electrified village before June, said Energy Minister PK Mallick. He also directed them to provide electricity to all unelectrified villages by December 2017.

Of the total 47,677 villages in the State, 46,927 villages are officially electrified while remaining 750 villages yet to get the facility. The central public sector undertakings like NTPC, PGCIL and state PSUs like OPTCL and OREDA have been entrusted with rural electrification works in the State.

Mallick said, of the total 28,165 partially electrified villages, 7856 villages have been completely electrified while works in remaining 20,309 villages will be completed by June.