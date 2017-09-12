CUTTACK:Former health minister Syed Mustafiz Ahmed died of prolonged illness at a private hospital here on Monday. He was 76 and is survived by wife and son.Ahmed, who was suffering from old age related ailments and undergoing treatment since June 24, breathed his last at about 4.30 am, family sources said.

Born in 1943 at Cuttack, Ahmed had started his political career as councilor of Cuttack Municipality. He joined active politics and was elected as a member of Orissa Legislative Assembly from Cuttack City segment in 1985.

After his win in 1990 Assembly elections, he was inducted as a Cabinet minister in Biju Patnaik’s ministry. He served as Health and family Welfare Minister besides holding the portfolio of Textile and Industry Departments.

His mortal remains were taken to the funeral site at Kadam Rasul in a grand procession. Several dignitaries paid their respects to Ahmed.